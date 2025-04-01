News

Amazon's delivery drones are back in the air

Amazon said it "never experienced an actual safety issue," but had paused to update the technology out of caution

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s delivery drones are back in the air
Screenshot: Aboutamazon.com
In This Story
AMZN-0.08%PG-0.09%GOOGL+0.59%

Amazon is restarting drone deliveries in its two test markets after a two-month pause to update software.

Suggested Reading

It's April Fools' Day. Here's how major companies are having a laugh
Trump's unpopularity abroad may dent U.S. growth, Goldman Sachs economists say
Amazon will step up efforts against potential theft by warehouse employees
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

It's April Fools' Day. Here's how major companies are having a laugh
Trump's unpopularity abroad may dent U.S. growth, Goldman Sachs economists say
Amazon will step up efforts against potential theft by warehouse employees
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The retail giant began delivering packages via Prime Air in College Station, Texas, and Tolleson, Arizona, as it works through the kinks of the new service. But it stopped the deliveries for two months after realizing there was an issue with its drone altitude sensor caused by the dusty air of the two cities, CNBC reported.

Advertisement

Related Content

Amazon's buzzing delivery drones drove a town to fight back
Amazon drone delivery is leaving California and coming to Arizona

Related Content

Amazon's buzzing delivery drones drove a town to fight back
Amazon drone delivery is leaving California and coming to Arizona

Amazon (AMZN-0.08%) said it “never experienced an actual safety issue,” but paused to update the technology nonetheless. To resume the deliveries, it needed approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Advertisement

“Safety underscores everything we do at Prime Air, which is why we paused our operations to conduct a software update on the MK30 drone,” Amazon spokesperson Av Zammit told CNBC. “The updates are now complete and were approved by the FAA, allowing us to resume deliveries.”

Advertisement

David Carbon, who leads the program for Amazon, wrote on Linkedin, “The Prime Air Team is creating a faster future for our customers today,” saying it managed to deliver ZzzQuil (PG-0.09%) just 31 minutes after it was ordered. Carbon said the quickest delivery has been around 15 minutes.

The program has faced pushback in College Station, where residents reportedly likened the sounds emitted by Amazon’s 80-pound-or-so drones to “flying chainsaws” and ceaseless leaf blowing. When Amazon proposed expanding its flying in College Station last year, residents, homeowners’ groups, and even the mayor reportedly pushed back. Locals hit the FAA with around 150 comments challenging the expansion.

Advertisement

Amazon said it wants to be able to deliver 500 million packages via drone a year by 2030, a long delay from its original goals.

In 2013, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos suggested that Amazon’s drone program was “four, five years” away from its debut. But the company didn’t formally launch drone deliveries until 2022. In May 2023, Amazon celebrated its 100th drone delivery — a sign that it was lagging behind competitors such as Alphabet’s Wing

Advertisement

—Harri Weber contributed to this article.