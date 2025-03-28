Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) reports earnings

In This Story AMBA -4.29%

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA-4.29% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing reports total revenue of $284.9 million, representing a 25.8% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by higher product unit shipments and increased sales of AI inference processors.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Cost of revenue for the year was $112.5 million, resulting in a gross profit of $172.3 million, slightly improving the gross margin to 60.5% from 60.4% in the prior year.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses increased to $226.1 million, reflecting continued investment in AI and computer vision technologies. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $72.8 million.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $117.1 million, compared to a net loss of $169.4 million in the previous year. The reduction in net loss was attributed to increased revenue and gross profit.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $33.8 million, up from $19.0 million in the previous year, due to lower net loss adjusted for non-cash items and increased liabilities from NRE projects.

Ambarella's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $250.3 million as of January 31, 2025, compared to $219.9 million the previous year.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its presence in the IoT and automotive markets with its AI technology, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

Ambarella's management has identified and remediated a previously reported material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to the accounting for income taxes.

Advertisement

The company does not anticipate paying cash dividends in the near future and has extended its share repurchase program through June 30, 2025, with $49.0 million available for repurchases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Ambarella Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.