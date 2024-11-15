Airlines

An American Airlines flight narrowly missed a mountain

Air traffic controllers had to instruct the plane's pilots to "perform an expedited climb"

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The American Airlines logo
The American Airlines logo
Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)
In This Story
AAL+1.46%AIR-2.00%

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call involving an American Airlines (AAL+1.46%) flight. The plane came scarily close to hitting a mountain while it was flying out from the largest airport in Hawaii.

Suggested Reading

Dogecoin, XRP, Sonic and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Intel stock pops 5% because TSMC and Broadcom both might buy a piece of it
A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here's what to know
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Dogecoin, XRP, Sonic and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Intel stock pops 5% because TSMC and Broadcom both might buy a piece of it
A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here's what to know
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“An air traffic controller instructed American Airlines Flight 298 to perform an expedited climb after the crew did not make the assigned turn while departing from Honolulu International Airport,” the agency said. “The controller’s actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain. The Airbus (AIR-2.00%) A321neo was flying to Los Angeles International Airport.”

Advertisement

Related Content

The 10 most chronically delayed flights in America
American Airlines worker tragically dies in tarmac accident

Related Content

The 10 most chronically delayed flights in America
American Airlines worker tragically dies in tarmac accident

One detail that likely made the situation even more bewildering for passengers onboard was that the incident happened at 1:00 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

American did not immediately respond to a Quartz request for comment, however it did release a statement to CNN that says the aircraft’s crew did what it was supposed to do.

Advertisement

“During the climb out of Honolulu on November 13, the crew of American Airlines flight 298 requested and received right-turn clearance and complied with controller instructions,” adding that “there was no Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) alert as there were no issues with terrain clearance based on the trajectory of the aircraft.”