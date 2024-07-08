How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

7 things American Airlines has to fix right now

About
Airlines

7 things American Airlines has to fix right now

The carrier has a few fires to put out at the moment

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

American Airlines is facing a number of challenges right now. Business-class flyers are upset with it. Its flight attendants are inching closer to a strike. Its stock is down nearly 18% for the year. “Where we stand right now, we know we dug ourselves a hole,” CEO Robert Isom said at a recent investment conference. Though American remains one of the most-liked airlines in the country, it has some work ahead of itself.

Advertisement

Click through to find out the issues facing the company.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its business-class reputation

Its business-class reputation

American Airlines planes
American Airlines planes
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Frequent flyers are the lifeblood of any airline, and business-class flyers are one of the industry’s steadiest clientele groups. In a bid to capture more of their dollars, American tweaked its AAdvantage rewards program to favor customers who purchased flights from the airline directly. The change left so many business-class flyers upset that a company-commissioned Bain report detailing their displeasure that the airline has urgently kicked off…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its COO search

Its COO search

Someone watching an American Airlines plane
Someone watching an American Airlines plane
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Vasu Raja initiated the move away the previous points arrangement, and when it started to affect the overall business he had to take responsibility — and the fall. The company said that he has been relieved of his duties. For now, chief strategy officer Stephen Johnson is temporarily taking over the position, but an actual search is underway for someone to set things right. But that will be a lot harder if the carrier doesn’t find a way to end…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its union fight

Its union fight

American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

American’s flight attendants haven’t gotten a collective raise since 2019, when their last union contract expired. Five years later, some of them are sleeping in their cars and new flight attendants are being offered wages that could qualify them for food stamps. Were it not for a special set of labor laws that govern airline unions, the flight attendants would likely be on strike already. Representatives from their union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said last week that federally mediated negotiations have yet to yield an agreement. If the government releases them from that mediation, they could possibly implement a work stoppage by Labor Day. And passengers upset that their American flights got cancelled wouldn’t be good for…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its credit card negotiations

Its credit card negotiations

American Airlines baggage tags
American Airlines baggage tags
Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post (Getty Images)

Bloomberg reported in March that American is negotiating a new rewards card deal with its providers Barclays and Citi. Airline cards can be worth billions of dollars to carriers — American got $5.2 billion from its arrangements with the banks last year — and American wants that revenue stream to be a bigger part of its business. Helane Becker, an analyst at TD Cowen who covers airlines, believes that deal won’t be wrapped up until next year. But it won’t be making as much money as it would like to thanks to the threat represented by…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its exposure to budget carriers

Its exposure to budget carriers

American Airlines and Spirit Airlines planes
American Airlines and Spirit Airlines planes
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Michael Linenberg, an airlines analyst at Deutsche Bank, pointed out in a recent research note that one of the factors weighing on American’s bottom line is how many of its routes are competing with low-cost carriers in an era where larger, more expensive airlines are trying to get a bigger slice of that pie.

Advertisement

“American has historically had the most exposure to low fare carriers given its larger domestic network than its peers,” he wrote. “However, more recently we have observed low fare carriers make numerous route changes, many of which are targeting American’s hubs. For example, for the September quarter, American’s capacity overlap with Frontier [Airlines] and Spirit [Airlines] will be approximately 22% and 19%, respectively, on an available seat mile basis, whereas for Delta and United, the overlap will be roughly 10 percentage points lower.”

Fighting with cheaper airlines for passengers surely won’t be good for…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its capacity overflow

Its capacity overflow

An American Airlines check-in counter
An American Airlines check-in counter
Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

At the investor conference where he made his “hole” remark, American CEO Isom said that it might have more flights on offer than customers actually want. (The company has already paused training for new pilots.)

Advertisement

“The domestic supply and demand imbalance has led to a weaker domestic pricing environment than we had forecast,” he said. “There’s more discounting activity than we saw a year ago. Now, industry capacity is expected to come down in the second half of the year and that should help. And finally, we expect that our own capacity growth would have been better absorbed as we moved into the higher demand summer months in the second quarter. But we haven’t performed as we thought.”

That capacity problem might also get exacerbated by…

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Its discrimination lawsuit

Its discrimination lawsuit

American Airlines planes
American Airlines planes
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

In the background of everything that’s going on, American is still facing a lawsuit from several black passengers who said they were removed from a January flight because of “offensive body odor” only to be told by a member of the flight staff that it was likely a racial reason instead. The NAACP threatened to revive a travel advisory warning black passengers not to fly with the airline before CEO Isom apologized and American instituted an advisory counsel for diversity issues reportedly developed with the NAACP’s help. Despite that step, the suit remains ongoing and has the potential to create bad headlines that drive away flyers who get a bad taste in their mouth from the whole affair.

Advertisement