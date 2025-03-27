American Oncology Network Inc. (AONC) reports earnings

In This Story AONC -4.76%

American Oncology Network Inc. (AONC-4.76% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing reports total revenue of $1.76 billion for the year, a 37.5% increase from the previous year's $1.28 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 21.4% increase in patient encounters and a 13.5% rise in revenue per encounter.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Cost of revenue for the year was $1.64 billion, representing 93.3% of total revenue, compared to 93.5% in the previous year. The increase in cost was largely due to higher drug costs and increased patient encounters.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses rose to $133.9 million, a 33.0% increase from the prior year, as the company expanded its operations.

Advertisement

Transaction expenses decreased significantly to $1.3 million from $31.2 million, reflecting reduced costs associated with the Business Combination completed in 2023.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $27.0 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $63.2 million in the previous year. The decrease in net loss was attributed to increased revenue and reduced transaction expenses.

Interest expense for the year was $7.1 million, a 10.0% increase from the previous year, due to higher debt balances.

Advertisement

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were $62.8 million, with $9.8 million in short-term marketable securities. The company also reported $19.7 million available under its PNC Loan Facility.

The company completed acquisitions of oncology practices in Georgia and Hawaii, expanding its network to 37 practices across 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

American Oncology Network Inc. continues to focus on expanding its physician-led, community-based oncology management model to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the American Oncology Network Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.