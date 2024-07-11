Business News

Americans flocked to malls in June to escape the heat

A new report from Placer.ai revealed that year-over-year visits to the mall were up each week in June

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Americans flocked to malls in June to escape the heat
Photo: benimage (Getty Images)

As intense heat blankets the country, Americans are returning to a familiar place: the mall.

Suggested Reading

Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
Jamie Dimon is worried the U.S. and China aren't actually talking
Why Elon Musk has so many kids, according to one of his kid's mothers
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
Jamie Dimon is worried the U.S. and China aren't actually talking
Why Elon Musk has so many kids, according to one of his kid's mothers
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A new report from Placer.ai revealed that year-over-year visits to the mall were up during each week in June.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation

Related Content

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation

Placer.ai said the spike was particularly high during the week of June 17th, when 100 million people across the US were under heat warnings and looking for a cool escape outside the house. Indoor malls saw a 9.4% spike in traffic compared to the same week in 2023.

Advertisement

The report, which analyzes data from 100 indoor malls, 100 open-air shopping centers and 100 outlet malls across the country, found that people were not only going to the mall more often, but also spending more time there on average during their visits in June.

Advertisement

Mall traffic usually spikes in the summer as shoppers look to get out of the heat. Placer.ai data going back to 2019 shows that malls tend to draw larger crowds in the summer compared to spring and early fall, though still nowhere close what they draw around the winter holidays.

Long thought to be dying, some U.S. malls have seen a resurgence post-Covid. In 2022, more stores opened in malls than closed — the first time that happened since 2016, according to the 2023 State of the American Mall report.

Advertisement

That year, mall occupancy hovered around 95%, an increase from 92% in 2020.