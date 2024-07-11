Americans flocked to malls in June to escape the heat

As intense heat blankets the country, Americans are returning to a familiar place: the mall.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

A new report from Placer.ai revealed that year-over-year visits to the mall were up during each week in June.

Advertisement

Placer.ai said the spike was particularly high during the week of June 17th, when 100 million people across the US were under heat warnings and looking for a cool escape outside the house. Indoor malls saw a 9.4% spike in traffic compared to the same week in 2023.

Advertisement

The report, which analyzes data from 100 indoor malls, 100 open-air shopping centers and 100 outlet malls across the country, found that people were not only going to the mall more often, but also spending more time there on average during their visits in June.

Advertisement

Mall traffic usually spikes in the summer as shoppers look to get out of the heat. Placer.ai data going back to 2019 shows that malls tend to draw larger crowds in the summer compared to spring and early fall, though still nowhere close what they draw around the winter holidays.

Long thought to be dying, some U.S. malls have seen a resurgence post-Covid. In 2022, more stores opened in malls than closed — the first time that happened since 2016, according to the 2023 State of the American Mall report.

Advertisement

That year, mall occupancy hovered around 95%, an increase from 92% in 2020.