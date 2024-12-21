Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
America's richest Black person, AT&T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup

Leadership

America's richest Black person, AT&T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup

Plus, CEO David Zaslav sold over $30 million of his company's stock

Image for article titled America&#39;s richest Black person, AT&amp;T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup
Photo: The Michigan Chronicle, Justin Paget (Getty Images), Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Maskot (Getty Images), Image: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)
America’s richest Black person is a tech entrepreneur worth $11.4 billion

America's richest Black person is a tech entrepreneur worth $11.4 billion

Image for article titled America&#39;s richest Black person, AT&amp;T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup
Photo: The Michigan Chronicle

IT entrepreneur David Steward is the wealthiest African American man in the nation. According to Forbes, his net worth is at a record $11.4 billion dollars, making him part of the only one percent of Black entrepreneurs or executives on the impressive list.

5 tips to improve your work-from-home space and be more productive

5 tips to improve your work-from-home space and be more productive

Image for article titled America&#39;s richest Black person, AT&amp;T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup
Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. work from home every day, but productivity can be a struggle when you’re surrounded by so many distractions.

Experts at Serpple, an SEO tool designed to provide in-depth insights, created a list of five productivity-boosting tips to help workers make the most of their work-from-home setups.

AT&T is joining Amazon in ordering employees back to the office 5 days a week

AT&T is joining Amazon in ordering employees back to the office 5 days a week

Image for article titled America&#39;s richest Black person, AT&amp;T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup
Photo: Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

AT&T (T) is jumping on the return-to-office bandwagon. The telecom giant is requiring all of its office workers to head back to the office five days a week starting in January, Quartz confirmed. AT&T had formerly implemented a hybrid schedule, requiring just three days a week of in-office work.

Companies are pushing return-to-office because of expensive leases, study says

Companies are pushing return-to-office because of expensive leases, study says

Image for article titled America&#39;s richest Black person, AT&amp;T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

When explaining their return-to-office (RTO) mandates, companies tend to point to factors like increased productivity, improved company cultures, and facilitated teamwork. But according to a new survey, another big reason companies are choosing to make workers return to the office is because they’re tired of paying for empty office space.

David Zaslav just sold $30 million worth of Warner Bros. Discovery stock

David Zaslav just sold $30 million worth of Warner Bros. Discovery stock

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery attends the HBO &amp; Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery attends the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav sold over $30 million of the company’s stock this week, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

