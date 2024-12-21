America's richest Black person, AT&T calls workers back, and leases drive RTO: Leadership roundup

IT entrepreneur David Steward is the wealthiest African American man in the nation. According to Forbes, his net worth is at a record $11.4 billion dollars, making him part of the only one percent of Black entrepreneurs or executives on the impressive list.
Tens of millions of people in the U.S. work from home every day, but productivity can be a struggle when you’re surrounded by so many distractions.
Experts at Serpple, an SEO tool designed to provide in-depth insights, created a list of five productivity-boosting tips to help workers make the most of their work-from-home setups.
AT&T (T) is jumping on the return-to-office bandwagon. The telecom giant is requiring all of its office workers to head back to the office five days a week starting in January, Quartz confirmed. AT&T had formerly implemented a hybrid schedule, requiring just three days a week of in-office work.
When explaining their return-to-office (RTO) mandates, companies tend to point to factors like increased productivity, improved company cultures, and facilitated teamwork. But according to a new survey, another big reason companies are choosing to make workers return to the office is because they’re tired of paying for empty office space.