Norfolk Southern's CEO should go, influential proxy advisor says

Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw should go, says influential proxy advisor Glass Lewis, according to a Reuters report.

The hedge fund Ancora Holdings is seeking to replace Shaw and make other changes to the logistics transportation giant. “Ancora has presented a compelling case for supporting a substantial overhaul of the Company’s current leadership,” the Glass Lewis recommendation report reads, according to Reuters.

Ancora started its proxy battle in January, reported the Wall Street Journal at the time, taking a $1 billion stake and nominating a slate of directors ahead of the Norfolk Southern annual meeting. “We appreciate that Glass Lewis has conducted an extremely thoughtful and thorough analysis of Norfolk Southern,” the fund said in a statement Monday.

The Associated Press reports that Ancora’s campaign has been focused on improving efficiency at Norfolk Southern despite labor opposition. Previously, Norfolk Southern was an adherent to the practice of “precision scheduled railroading” that puts fewer workers on longer trains that are run more frequently, a model that brings in money more quickly. But Shaw had been moving away from that approach.

“We’ve got an activist who wants to come in and make wholesale changes to our board, our management team and our strategy,” Shaw said in a video produced for Norfolk Southern employees and transcribed for shareholders as part of its proxy campaign. “This really is about the future of railroading. The activist wants to take us back 10 to 15 years ago, where it’s all about cost cuts and all about slashing costs. We’ve got an optimistic vision, a vision for growth, and we’re confident that our approach is going to work.”

Norfolk Southern shares are flat in early Monday trading, and they’re up about 3% for the year.