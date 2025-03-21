Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) reports earnings

In This Story ANVS -2.22%

Annovis Bio Inc. has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Annovis Bio's focus on developing buntanetap, a drug candidate for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Buntanetap is designed to inhibit neurotoxic proteins that contribute to neurodegeneration.

The company has completed several clinical trials, including Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies, showing promising results in improving cognitive and motor functions in patients.

Annovis Bio reported a net loss of $24.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $134.8 million.

The company plans to continue its development efforts and seek additional funding to support ongoing clinical trials and operations.

Annovis Bio's leadership team includes experienced professionals with backgrounds in drug development and regulatory affairs.

The company holds a portfolio of patents related to its drug candidates and continues to pursue additional intellectual property protections.

Annovis Bio faces risks related to its financial position, need for additional capital, and the competitive landscape in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The filing also highlights potential market opportunities for buntanetap, given the unmet needs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease treatments.

Annovis Bio is actively managing cybersecurity risks and has established processes to protect its data and information systems.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Annovis Bio Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.