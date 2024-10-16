AI can alleviate poverty and cure depression — at least according to an AI executive

In This Story AMZN GOOGL MSFT

Anthropic AI is ready to solve all the world’s problems — if the company can raise billions of dollars.



CEO Dario Amodei wrote a sprawling blog post published on Friday laying out how he thinks his AI company can cure depression, end poverty, and solve many of society’s ills. It comes as Anthropic is reportedly trying to raise billions more in investments.

Amodei believes AI has transformational power that can condense innovations that previously took a hundred years into just five or ten.

He believes that AI can eradicate disease, lift billions of people out of poverty, and usher in a “renaissance of liberal democracy and human rights,” that is “if everything goes right.”

Our world, Amodei wrote, will be much better than the world today thanks to AI.

“I don’t know if this world is realistic, and even if it is, it will not be achieved without a huge amount of effort and struggle by many brave and dedicated people,” he wrote. “Everyone (including AI companies!) will need to do their part both to prevent risks and to fully realize the benefits.”

Amodei, who left OpenAI and went on to found Anthropic with his sister Daniela, says he is often thinking and discussing AI’s risks but made clear he is not a “doomer” about the technology.



“I think that most people are underestimating just how radical the upside of AI could be, just as I think most people are underestimating how bad the risks could be,” he said in his post.

The company, which employs about 500 people, has already received billions in investments from Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL). The Information reported that Anthropic believes after this next round of funding, it will be worth between $30 and $40 billion