We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Business News

Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $353.7 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.65 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

