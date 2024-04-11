Business News

Apple stock had its best day in months after its latest AI play

Apple is adding a new AI-focused chip to its fleet of Macs

Francisco Velasquez
Apple was founded on April 1, 1976.
Image: Universal Images Group Editorial (Getty Images)

Apple is gearing up to introduce a new chip processor to its fleet of Macs in an effort to boost waning computer sales and spotlight AI.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that Apple may soon start producing the M4 processor, which would come in three main varieties. Apple, which has not announced the plans, wants every Mac model to have the chip update, the publication added.

Apple stock jumped more than 4% following the news Thursday, having its best day since last May following a rough start to 2024. The stock is down almost 6% so far this year.

The new chip comes as Apple gets more ambitious with its AI goals. The company has quietly outpaced others like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in terms of AI deals. That AI-effort will extend to Apple’s iPhone processors, which it plans to upgrade this year.

Apple is considering a launch of the updated computers by the end of 2024 and into the beginning of 2025. The new in-house processing chip also comes at a time when Mac’s sales have declined. During the 2023 fiscal year, Mac sales decreased by 27%. Talks of the new chip come shortly after the company introduced its trio of M3 chips last October.

