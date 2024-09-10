Apple is getting deeper into the medical device business

In This Story AAPL +1.48%

Apple (AAPL+1.48% ) is diving deeper into the medical device business with new health features for its products, including a clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature.



The new features were unveiled on Monday as part of Apple’s “Glowtime” event where the tech giant introduced a slate of new AI-enabled iPhones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 will include a scientifically validated hearing test, and a clinical-grade hearing aid feature. After the initial set up, the hearing aid feature will enable “personalized dynamic adjustments” that boost sounds around them in real-time.

A user’s personalized hearing settings will also automatically be applied to music, movies, and phone calls played on the earbuds.

“Hearing health is an essential part of our overall wellbeing, yet it can often be overlooked — in fact, according to the Apple Hearing Study, a staggering 75% of people diagnosed with hearing loss go untreated,” said Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to provide breakthrough software features with AirPods Pro that put users’ hearing health front and center, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss.”

The hearing aid feature will be classified under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s over-the-counter category — which was first established in 2022 and allows certain hearing aids to be bought without a prescription.

Nearly 30 million American adults can benefit from hearing aid use, according to the FDA.

The new AirPods are now available online for $249, with the hearing aid feature expected to launch this fall.

Additionally, Apple said that its smartwatch devices will now be able to notify users if they are showing signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea via a new algorithm that analyzes breathing disturbance data.

Apple said it hopes to get clearance from global health authorities for both its sleep apnea algorithm and hearing aid feature soon.

The Apple Watch has already been approved by the FDA to notify users about irregular heart rhythms connected to atrial fibrillation and capture electrocardiograms.