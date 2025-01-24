Apple Intelligence now turns on automatically. Here's how you can turn it off

This story incorporates reporting from Forbes and techtimes.

Apple’s recent software update, iOS 18.3, automatically activates the Apple Intelligence feature for both new users and those upgrading on eligible devices. The technology, which received integration with Siri and ChatGPT in previous iterations, is now set to be turned on during the iPhone onboarding process, as per Apple’s beta release notes. This represents a shift from prior updates, where users had to actively opt in to utilize Apple Intelligence’s capabilities. Primarily, the feature is available on newer iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series.

Despite the automatic activation, users wishing to disable the feature can do so through device settings. To turn off Apple Intelligence, navigate to your iPhone’s Settings, proceed to the Apple Intelligence & Siri panel, and toggle off the feature. The ability to manually control these settings persists, allowing users to choose which elements of Apple Intelligence they wish to keep enabled. This manual control is vital for users concerned about privacy or those who prefer minimal AI intervention in their device’s operations.

The feature, known for enhancing the operating system’s capabilities, was first introduced in iOS 18.1. It was expanded to include enhanced Siri functionalities with the help of ChatGPT through the iOS 18.2 update. The automatic enabling in iOS 18.3 signifies Apple’s commitment to advancing AI features, though it remains essential for users to retain autonomy over their device’s functions.

Apple’s move to automatically enable Apple Intelligence comes amid a broader trend of embedding AI technologies directly into user interfaces. While this enhances device capabilities and user experiences, it also prompts discussions surrounding user consent and the balance between automated enhancements and user control.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.