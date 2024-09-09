Tech & Innovation

Watch live: Apple's iPhone 16 event

Apple's "It's Glowtime" event will stream live starting at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET

Rocio Fabbro
Apple AAPL+1.00% is set to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup, smartwatches, and (potentially) new AirPods at its biggest event of the year on Monday.

This year’s annual September event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s California headquarters is dubbed “It’s Glowtime” — a nod to the company’s foray into artificial intelligence.

Apple Intelligence — a suite of generative AI tools, including Safari, Notes, Calculator, and, most notably, Siri for the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia — will be the star of this year’s event. The integration of AI into Apple’s popular devices will allow users to customize their home screens even more, get better answers from its voice assistant, and even access ChatGPT directly from their device, among other new features.

Read more: Apple’s iPhone 16 event kicks off ‘a historic week’ for the tech giant

Watch the “It’s Glowtime” event below. It will start at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.

Apple Event - September 9