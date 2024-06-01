Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup

Business News

Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup

Plus, Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images), CBS / YouTube, Edwin Koo/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Angus Mordant/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Image: Reuters Photographer (Reuters), Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (Getty Images), sumroeng (Getty Images), Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Apple’s ‘IntelliPhones’ will dominate the market, Bank of America says

Apple's 'IntelliPhones' will dominate the market, Bank of America says

Apple’s flagship store for Smart Products in Shanghai, China.
Apple's flagship store for Smart Products in Shanghai, China.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Apple helped popularize smartphones. Now it’s going to push the world into the next era of telecommunications, this one characterized by a new type of device: AI-powered “IntelliPhones,” said senior Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

A brand new, $90-million Lockheed Martin fighter jet quickly crashed

A brand new, $90-million Lockheed Martin fighter jet quickly crashed

A screenshot of the F-35 crash site in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Photo: CBS / YouTube

The Department of Defense is probably looking at Lockheed Martin’s refund policy after a brand-new F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday afternoon. The recently built aircraft was being transferred from an assembly plant in Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California. The F-35B slammed into a hillside near Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico. 

Ozempic and weight loss drug shortages can now be tracked by patients

Ozempic and weight loss drug shortages can now be tracked by patients

A combination image shows an injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, and boxes of Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk
Zepbound and Wegovy are in shortage, according to the FDA.
Image: Reuters Photographer (Reuters)

As Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly struggle to keep up with soaring demand for their popular diabetes and weight loss drugs, healthcare companies are introducing supply trackers to help patients navigate ongoing shortages.

An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia

An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia

SoundHound AI logo is seen on a smartphone and on a pc screen
Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

While chipmaker Nvidia sees its stock rally to new highs this year, one of the four stocks it publicly owns is also feeling the rush.

SoundHound AI, an artificial intelligence-powered voice and conversation platform, has seen its shares rise almost on pace with the chipmaker this year. Nvidia’s shares were trading up 135% year-to-date Wednesday morning, while SoundHound’s shares were up 125% year-to-date. After the previous market close, both companies’ shares were up 136% year-to-date.

Deadly turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight was caused by rapid changes in gravity

Deadly turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight was caused by rapid changes in gravity

The Singapore Airlines logo
The Singapore Airlines logo
Photo: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

A deadly “turbulence event” aboard a Singapore Airlines flight last week was preceded by rapid changes in gravitational forces observed by the plane’s flight data recorder, the Singapore Ministry of Transport said in a report Wednesday. The incident, which happened on an older-model Boeing 777-300, injured 104 passengers and left one dead.

Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers. Here’s how

Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers. Here's how

Walmart.
Walmart.
Image: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (Getty Images)

Even big box retailers are feeling the pinch of pesky inflation — and it’s pushing them into a pitched competition for bargain-hunting consumers.

Inflation has declined from its 2022 peak but remains elevated, delaying the Federal Reserve’s plans to cut interest rates. And the high cost of borrowing is adding to concerns that consumers still have about what, by almost all measures, is otherwise a strong economy.

American Airlines fired a top executive because he pissed off business flyers

American Airlines fired a top executive because he pissed off business flyers

Customers wait to board an American Airlines flight
Customers wait to board an American Airlines flight
Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

American Airlines is trying to dig itself out of a hole, says its CEO Robert Isom.

As part of that action, the company fired chief commercial officer Vasu Raja this week. Bloomberg reports that the primary reason was a Bain report that confirmed what many in the industry had been whispering about: He had been alienating business-class travelers.

A lot of car crashes are ending with insurance companies calling the car totaled

A lot of car crashes are ending with insurance companies calling the car totaled

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup
Image: sumroeng (Getty Images)

Cars just aren’t worth repairing anymore. One in every five cars seen by an insurance adjuster is estimated to cost too much to be repaired and returned to drivable condition. There are a ton of factors to look at here, but with high-tech lighting and sensors at the extremities of every car these days, increased use of exotic materials, and more expensive airbags than ever, it’s not hard to see where a lot of that money is going. This recent report from Bloomberg
breaks down how the modern car market is great for Copart, but not so good for consumers.

Mortgage applications drop by 5.7% as rates rise again

Mortgage applications drop by 5.7% as rates rise again

Mortgage applications drop by 5.7% as rates rise again
Mortgage rates ticked up again last week, putting a damper on refinancing and purchase applications

Starbucks and Workers United are heading back to the bargaining table

Starbucks and Workers United are heading back to the bargaining table

Starbucks and Workers United are heading back to the bargaining table
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Back in April, the two parties said they had made “significant progress”

