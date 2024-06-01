Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup

While chipmaker Nvidia sees its stock rally to new highs this year, one of the four stocks it publicly owns is also feeling the rush.

Advertisement

SoundHound AI, an artificial intelligence-powered voice and conversation platform, has seen its shares rise almost on pace with the chipmaker this year. Nvidia’s shares were trading up 135% year-to-date Wednesday morning, while SoundHound’s shares were up 125% year-to-date. After the previous market close, both companies’ shares were up 136% year-to-date.

Read More