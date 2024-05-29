An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia

While chipmaker Nvidia sees its stock rally to new highs this year, one of the four stocks it publicly owns is also feeling the rush.

Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more CC Share Subtitles Off

English Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more

SoundHound AI, an artificial intelligence-powered voice and conversation platform, has seen its shares rise almost on pace with the chipmaker this year. Nvidia’s shares were trading up 135% year-to-date Wednesday morning, while SoundHound’s shares were up 125% year-to-date. After the previous market close, both companies’ shares were up 136% year-to-date.

Advertisement

In February, Nvidia disclosed its stake in five publicly traded AI firms, including SoundHound and semiconductor and software designer Arm, which it had failed to acquire in February 2022. Other companies listed in the Securities and Exchange Commission Form 13F were Nano-X Imaging, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and TuSimple — which all saw their shares rise after the disclosure.

Advertisement

However, Nvidia has reportedly dumped its stake in TuSimple, an autonomous driving technology company. And, its stake in Nano-X was reportedly through a deal, not a direct purchase. Serve Robotics, maker of autonomous sidewalk delivery bots, was not listed in the filing disclosing Nvidia’s public stakes, but Nvidia reportedly owns over 14% of the company which went public this year, Investor’s Business Daily reported.

Advertisement

Nvidia saw its shares soar past the $1,000 threshold after reporting record first-quarter earnings for its 2025 fiscal year. The chipmaker beat Wall Street’s expectations again, reporting first-quarter revenue of $26 billion — up 262% from the previous year.

After the chipmaker’s GPU Technology Conference in March — where it announced its highly-anticipated Blackwell chip and new partnerships with computer software-makers, including Cadence Design Systems and Dell Technologies — shares of those companies also felt the “Nvidia bump” the day after.