Apple is about to drop some new iPads

Apple has set the date of May 7 for its next hardware reveal event. This show will focus on the iPad, particularly the new tablet with an OLED screen.

Apple posted the show details on its events page on Tuesday, and the Apple Pencil got the spotlight in the special image for the show. The event starts at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on May 7 will be streamed on Apple’s site or the Apple TV app.

This is Apple’s first show of 2024, and there are expectations for the company to show off the rumored OLED iPad Pro. The new tablets are expected to come with displays of 11.1-inch and 13-inch and be 1mm thinner than the current iPad Pros. There are also rumors that the new iPad Pro OLED will make use of Apple’s M3 chip, which is currently found in its MacBook lineup.

There are also rumors circulating of some new changes to the Apple Pencil. A clue about the iPad stylus possibly getting an upgrade was found in the iOS 17.4 code. No details have surfaced about the changes coming to the style yet, but the Apple Pencil 3 did have some desired features missing, like pressure sensitivity.

The May 7 show could likely reveal the rest of the tech giant’s new iPad lineup, including updated versions of the iPad Air and other accessories such as a new Magic Keyboard.

This event is the beginning of Apple’s years of showing new hardware and software. In June, Apple will have its Worldwide Developer Conference, which will show all the changes that are coming with iOS 18. Then most likely in September, the company’s big show to reveal the iPhone 16.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.