How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup

Plus, seven jobs that will be hugely affected by AI in the next 20 years

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)
Apple faces a ‘complete disaster’ as an analyst calls it tech’s biggest trade war loser

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) could be in for an even rougher ride than its Big Tech rivals.

That’s according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who warned in a note over the weekend that Apple faces particular peril from President Donald Trump’s growing trade war.

How much would it cost Apple to make iPhones in America? Bank of America tried to find out

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Trump may have announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, but he remains determined to escalate the trade war with China. On Wednesday, he announced that Chinese goods will now be subject to 125% tariffs.

7 jobs that will be hugely affected by AI in the next 20 years, according to experts

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Americans are worried about AI’s impact on the job market, and experts say they’re right to be concerned. But not every field will be hit the same way.

2 Microsoft employees were fired after protesting the company’s AI contracts with Israel’s military

A protestor confronts Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during an event highlighting Microsoft Copilot agents, the company's AI tool, on April 4, 2025 in Redmond, Washington.
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

Two Microsoft employees have been fired after publicly protesting the company’s contracts with the Israeli military.

The employees disrupted the technology giant’s 50th anniversary celebration, shouting over Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s speech.

“You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military,” software engineer Ibtihal Aboussad said. “Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region.”

Apple’s plan for trade war damage control could run through India

Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) initial plan to take the edge off of President Donald Trump’s trade war includes sourcing more of its phones for the U.S. market from factories in India, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft stock slips. Wedbush says trade war uncertainty will hit AI plans and earnings

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) stock fell more than 5% in afternoon trading certainty, with Amazon (AMZN) and the other Magnificent 7 shares also losing ground as investors continued to reassess the fallout from this week’s abrupt tariff pause — and its likely ripple effects across corporate IT spending.

The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the economic and technological future of the U.S., but not all states foster creativity and advancement at the same pace. While some states lead the way with cutting-edge research, thriving startup ecosystems, and strong investments in technology, others lag due to limited funding, workforce shortages, or outdated policies.

Amazon needs to stay ‘the world’s largest startup,’ CEO says

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Noah Berger (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said the company needs to operate like the “world’s largest startup” on Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders — which means continuing to invest in AI, cutting bureaucracy, and expanding into different realms.

Trump tariffs are ‘an Armageddon scenario’ for U.S. tech, analyst says

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;complete disaster,&#39; Microsoft&#39;s tariff uncertainty, and Amazon&#39;s vibe: Tech news roundup
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration — including a 104% duty on Chinese imports — have one analyst calling the move an “Armageddon scenario” for the U.S. technology sector.

