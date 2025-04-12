Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup

Trump may have announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, but he remains determined to escalate the trade war with China. On Wednesday, he announced that Chinese goods will now be subject to 125% tariffs.
Americans are worried about AI’s impact on the job market, and experts say they’re right to be concerned. But not every field will be hit the same way.
Two Microsoft employees have been fired after publicly protesting the company’s contracts with the Israeli military.
The employees disrupted the technology giant’s 50th anniversary celebration, shouting over Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s speech.
“You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military,” software engineer Ibtihal Aboussad said. “Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region.”
Apple’s (AAPL) initial plan to take the edge off of President Donald Trump’s trade war includes sourcing more of its phones for the U.S. market from factories in India, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock fell more than 5% in afternoon trading certainty, with Amazon (AMZN) and the other Magnificent 7 shares also losing ground as investors continued to reassess the fallout from this week’s abrupt tariff pause — and its likely ripple effects across corporate IT spending.
Innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the economic and technological future of the U.S., but not all states foster creativity and advancement at the same pace. While some states lead the way with cutting-edge research, thriving startup ecosystems, and strong investments in technology, others lag due to limited funding, workforce shortages, or outdated policies.
Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said the company needs to operate like the “world’s largest startup” on Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders — which means continuing to invest in AI, cutting bureaucracy, and expanding into different realms.
The sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration — including a 104% duty on Chinese imports — have one analyst calling the move an “Armageddon scenario” for the U.S. technology sector.