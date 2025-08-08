Apple is moving all of its production of cover glass for the iPhone and Apple Watch to the U.S. for the first time ever.

The tech producer announced Wednesday that it's expanding a partnership with Corning with a new investment of $2.5 billion for the manufacturer to make its cover glass at its Harrodsburg, Kentucky facility.

On the same day of this announcement, Apple declared it was raising its previous commitment to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years by another $100 billion for a whopping $600 billion.

CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to announce the new investment.

The President has been applying intense pressure on the tech giant to move its production from abroad to the U.S.

During the press conference, Cook thanked President Trump for “putting American innovation and American jobs front and center.”

“[Cook’s] not making this kind of an investment anywhere in the world. Not even close. He's coming back. Apple's coming back to America,” President Trump said.

In both releases, Cook said Apple was “grateful” to President Trump for his support.

In the same announcement, Apple also said its launching its new American Manufacturing Program, which intends to incentivize global companies to produce parts for Apple in the U.S.

Corning’s Kentucky facility will now solely produce Apple products. A release said this new partnership will increase the company’s workforce in the state by 50%, plus the two plan to open an innovation center at the facility.

In April, Bank of America calculated that if just the final assembly of the iPhone 16 Pro Max (which starts retailing at about $1,199.99) was moved to the U.S., the price would increase 25% based on labor costs alone.