Apple's 10 biggest innovations, from the first iMac to Apple Intelligence

Apple is having another breakthrough moment in its long history as a technology innovator. The company unveiled its AI project, Apple Intelligence — which will bring ChatGPT and a host of other AI features to the next iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems — at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference in early June.

Apple’s AI updates are just the first phase of a new era of AI-powered telecommunications dominated by “IntelliPhones” rather than smartphones, analysts say. And, given the iPhone’s popularity, it’s a market Apple is poised to dominate.

Apple’s AI features will be available in beta mode later this year. But before the company goes full-on AI, Quartz takes you through Apple’s biggest innovations through the last four decades.