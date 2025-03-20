ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) reports earnings

In This Story SPRY +1.04%

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes details on the company's commercialization efforts for neffy, a needle-free intranasal epinephrine product for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Neffy is approved by the FDA and European Commission for use in adults and children.

ARS Pharmaceuticals reported that neffy was launched in the United States on September 23, 2024, and efforts are underway to expand its availability in the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other regions.

The company highlighted its strategy to educate healthcare providers and secure payer coverage to grow sales of neffy. It also plans to accelerate direct-to-consumer marketing efforts to increase awareness and demand.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is conducting clinical studies to expand the use of neffy for additional Type I allergy conditions. A Phase 2b clinical trial for chronic spontaneous urticaria is anticipated to start in the second quarter of 2025.

The filing outlines the company's dependence on third-party manufacturers for the production and supply of neffy. It also details various licensing and collaboration agreements for the commercialization of neffy outside the United States.

ARS Pharmaceuticals reported a net income of $8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss of $54.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The company raised $518.9 million in proceeds, including equity financing and licensing agreements, to support its operations and commercialization efforts.

ARS Pharmaceuticals identified risks related to its business, including the need for successful commercialization of neffy, potential competition, and dependence on third-party manufacturers and partners.

The filing also discusses the regulatory environment, intellectual property strategy, and potential impacts of healthcare reform on the company's operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.