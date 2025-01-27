AT&T beats earnings estimates with strong subscriber growth

This story incorporates reporting from Business Insider, Bloomberg on MSN.com and Investor’s Business Daily on MSN.com.



AT&T recently reported robust fourth-quarter results, beating financial expectations primarily due to an increase in phone and internet subscribers. The telecommunications giant announced 482,000 postpaid phone net additions, maintaining an industry-leading churn rate of 0.85 percent. Additionally, the company achieved 307,000 net additions for AT&T Fiber, marking the 20th consecutive quarter with over 200,000 net adds.

The firm’s adjusted earnings per share remained consistent at $0.54, aligning with the same period from the previous year. CEO John Stankey has reaffirmed AT&T’s earnings guidance for the full year of 2025. This stability reflects not only strategic execution but also a solid subscriber base expansion.

AT&T’s performance indicates effective market strategies in retaining and acquiring new users, bolstering its fiber service segment significantly. The company’s quarterly growth emphasizes its competitive positioning within the telecommunications industry.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.