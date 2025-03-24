Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) reports earnings

In This Story AURA -7.73%

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA-7.73% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's ongoing clinical development of its lead candidate, bel-sar, which is in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and other indications. Bel-sar has shown an 80% tumor control rate and 90% visual acuity preservation in Phase 2 trials.

Aura Biosciences is also developing bel-sar for other solid tumors, including metastases to the choroid and bladder cancer. The company plans to expand clinical development in these areas.

The company reported a net loss of $86.9 million for the year, compared to $76.4 million in the previous year. Research and development expenses increased to $73.3 million, driven by clinical trial and manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expenses were $22.8 million, reflecting increased personnel and corporate expenses.

Aura Biosciences had cash and cash equivalents of $151.1 million as of December 31, 2024, which it believes will fund operations into the second half of 2026.

The company acknowledges the need for substantial additional funding to support its operations and future growth strategy, including the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aura Biosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.