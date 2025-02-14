Earnings Snapshots

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CAR+4.94%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR+4.94%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements showing revenues of approximately $11.8 billion, a net loss of $1.8 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $628 million for the year. The net loss reflects a $2.5 billion charge for long-lived asset impairment and other related charges.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Avis Budget Group operates through two primary segments: Americas and International. The Americas segment reported revenues of $9.1 billion, while the International segment reported revenues of $2.7 billion.

Advertisement

Related Content

Rental car company Avis wrecked $1 billion of its largest shareholder's stake this year
The best rental car companies, according to Consumer Reports — and the worst

Related Content

Rental car company Avis wrecked $1 billion of its largest shareholder's stake this year
The best rental car companies, according to Consumer Reports — and the worst

The company changed its fleet strategy in the fourth quarter of 2024, accelerating certain fleet rotations to decrease the age of its fleet, which contributed to the impairment charge.

Advertisement

Operating expenses increased to 51% of revenues, and vehicle depreciation and lease charges increased to 25.2% of revenues, primarily due to higher per-unit fleet costs and adjusted depreciation.

Advertisement

Avis Budget reported a decrease in revenue per day by 3%, excluding exchange rate effects, and a 1% increase in rental volume. Vehicle interest costs rose to 8% of revenues due to rising interest rates.

The company issued $700 million of 8.250% Senior Notes due January 2030 and €600 million of 7.000% euro-denominated Senior Notes due February 2029 during 2024, using proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Avis Budget also repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock at a cost of $45 million under its Stock Repurchase Program, with $757 million remaining available for future repurchases.

As of December 31, 2024, Avis Budget reported total assets of $29 billion, including $19.4 billion under vehicle programs, and total liabilities of $31.4 billion, with $20.3 billion under vehicle programs.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses various risks, including competition in the mobility industry, fleet costs, and exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Avis Budget Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.