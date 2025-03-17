Bally's Corporation (BALY) reports earnings

In This Story
Bally's Corporation (BALY+8.18%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the year, with total revenue reported at $2,450.5 million, slightly up from $2,449.1 million in the previous year. The increase in revenue is attributed to the inclusion of Bally’s Chicago temporary casino and expanded operations in the North America Interactive segment.
Gaming expenses for the year were $934.1 million, up from $888.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to the costs associated with the new Bally’s Chicago temporary casino.
General and administrative expenses decreased to $1,043.5 million from $1,114.0 million, reflecting lower acquisition and integration costs compared to the previous year.
The company reported a net loss of $567.8 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $187.5 million in 2023. This increase in net loss was driven by impairment charges and a loss on the sale of a business segment.
Bally's continues to focus on its development projects, including the construction of a permanent casino in Chicago, supported by a $940 million financing arrangement with Gaming & Leisure Properties.
The company also completed the sale of portions of its international interactive business, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $27.8 million.
Bally's operates 19 casinos in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, along with a golf course and a horse racetrack.
The company’s reportable segments include Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive.
Bally's remains committed to its strategic growth initiatives, including expanding its iGaming presence and integrating acquired assets.
