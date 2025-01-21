President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is taking steps to start a high-end real estate business with a prep school classmate and a Republican congressman’s cousin, Newsweek reported.

Trump, 18, incorporated a real estate firm named Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. on July 15, 2024 – just two days after an armed man attempted to assassinate his father. The firm was subsequently dissolved on November 14, 2024, nine days after the president was reelected.

Trump’s business partner and high school classmate, Cameron Roxburgh, told Newsweek that they dissolved the company to avoid media attention but planned to relaunch the firm later this year. He added that Trump’s father approved of the idea and provided his son with advice but not funding.

Trump and Roxburgh’s third business associate, Carter Fulcher, is a partner in the Idaho-based Fulcher Organization, which “is building a series of luxury residential communities all throughout Idaho,” according to the company’s website. Fulcher’s cousin is Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, Fulcher, and Roxburgh reportedly want to develop high-end properties, including golf courses, in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. Roxburgh also told Newsweek that the trio hope that the business will someday be incorporated into the Trump Organization.

The business’s main office address is listed as Mar-a-Lago, but the company was incorporated in Wyoming – a state with relatively low taxes and fewer business regulations.

As of right now, Trump is a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Roxburgh told the New York Post that the business partners were “working out logistics,” and “might relaunch” this spring.

Trump’s parents largely kept him out of the public eye during the president’s first term, but he played an increased public role in the 2024 election. Several of the president’s advisors, including communications advisor Jason Miller, credited the president’s son with suggesting podcast appearances that would prove crucial to the campaign’s strategy.

“Hats off to the young man,” Miller told Sky News. “Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold.”