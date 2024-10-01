Everything Donald Trump is selling while he runs for president

It seems like Trump has taken inspiration from Marco Rubio, the Florida Senator and former rival for the Republican president nomination. In 2016, Rubio quipped that Trump would be “selling watches in Manhattan” without his father’s financial aid (and later “sold” a watch on his campaign’s website as a joke).



And now, Trump is hawking his own watches. Although, he’s asking more money for them than just about anyone would ever expect.

“These watches are truly special—you’re going to love them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media site he owns, on Thursday.

On the cheaper end is the “Fight Fight Fight” collection, a series of watches that TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC — which was registered in Wyoming over the summer — says are built for daily wear. That series comes in three colors, each of them marked as “limited,” selling for between $500 and $800 each.

Then there’s the $100,000 “Tourbillon,” of which just 147 were made and numbered; Trump said he will own the first Tourbillon made. They come in three variants — rose gold, gold with a gold dial, and gold with a black dial — and are crafted from “solid 18 Karat Gold,” according to Trump’s website.

Now, disregarding that $100,000 is a lot of money, there are some issues with Trump’s latest offering. Namely, well, no one quite knows what they’re paying for.

“The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product,” gettrumpwatches.com states on its homepage, right below a warning that the watches are not for investment purposes.

More than that, the website states each watch is made to order, so the design likely hasn’t been finalized yet. Those watches won’t start being shipped out until October at the earliest.

The images of the “Fight Fight Fight” watches shown on the website look similar to a Rolex Submariner, as GQ pointed out. They also include Trump’s signature on the dial and an image of him raising his fist after the July assassination attempt etched into the caseback.

As for the cost, the website specifically states that it accepts Bitcoin and international orders, meaning that just about anyone can buy it — as long as they belong to the fairly exclusive club of people with $100,000 to throw around.