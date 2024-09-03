Donald Trump's latest book is already an Amazon best-seller

Former President Donald Trump’s latest book came out Tuesday and it’s already an Amazon AMZN-1.15% best-seller, despite its hefty price tag.

The book, “Save America,” has no reviews, but enough buyers to land it in the No. 1 spot in Amazon’s “Presidents & Heads of State Biographies” category and 13th overall. It’s only available in hardcover for $92.06, a 7% discount from the $99 price listed by its publisher, the conservative Winning Team Publishing.

“My new book comes out TODAY! Have you gotten your copy? I hand-selected every Photo, from my time in the White House, to our current third Campaign for President of the United States,” the Republican presidential nominee wrote on in a post on Truth Social. “A MUST HAVE on U.S. History, especially for America First Patriots.”



Save America is a collection of pictures, anecdotes, and recollections from Trump’s presidential campaigns and tenure in office. Its cover features the iconic image captured by Associated Press photographer Peter shortly after Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt earlier this summer.

According to the AP, which obtained excerpts of the book before its release, Save America features pictures of Trump alongside notable sports legends like Tiger Woods, world leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. In the book, Trump also defends his meeting with 2018 meeting with Russia’s Vladamir Putin in Helsinki and takes aim at Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT,” Trump wrote, referencing the $420 million Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated to fund election infrastructure.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump added.

Save America is Trump’s third coffee table book. He recently reported $505,764 in royalties from “A MAGA Journey” and $4.5 million from the book “Letters to Trump,” which includes personal notes that celebrities — from former president Richard Nixon to Princess Diana — have sent Trump over the years, according to his latest financial disclosures. His “The Art of The Deal” also brought in between $50,000 and $100,000 in royalties.

Trump’s wife, Former First Lady Melania Trump, has her own memoir coming out soon. The book, “Melania,” has a list price of $40 and is ranked 206th on Amazon’s best-seller list more than a month before it releases.