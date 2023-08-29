Best Buy, Big Lots rise; NIO falls, Tuesday, 8/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Best Buy Co., up $2.86 to $76.93.
The electronics retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.
J.M. Smucker Co., up $3.05 to $145.94.
The jelly and peanut butter maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Big Lots Inc., up $1.68 to $7.96.
The discount retailer beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Donaldson Co., up $2.16 to $63.47.
The maker of filtration systems gave investors a strong profit forecast for its fiscal year.
E.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $11 to $133.63.
The cosmetics company is buying Naturium for $355 million in a cash-and-stock deal.
Catalent Inc., up $2.17 to $47.81.
The maker of drug delivery technologies named new board members and began a strategic review.
Napco Security Technologies Inc., up $1.72 to $24.50.
The security products and software company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
NIO Inc., down 13 cents to $10.89.
The electric vehicle maker's second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.