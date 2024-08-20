In This Story LVMUY

Hot off the success of her record-breaking country album “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé is embarking on another project celebrating her Texas roots – this time outside the world of music.

Beyoncé partnered with Moët Hennessy (LVMUY), a subsidiary of LVMH (LVMUY), to develop SirDavis: a whisky that is finished, blended and bottled entirely in the Lone Star State. SirDavis is headquartered near Houston, and Moët Hennessy said it’s the first spirit “developed entirely internally” by the company in the U.S. The name honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner during the Prohibition era.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé said in a statement released Tuesday by Moët Hennessy. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

Prior to launching the new brand — and revealing Beyoncé as its founder — SirDavis was anonymously submitted to several spirits competitions. SirDavis won Best In Class for American Whiskey in the 2023 SIP Awards, outperforming more than 100 other entries in the category, Moët Hennessy (LVMUY) said.



Bill Lumsden, a five-time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year, selected the mash bill for SirDavis. The whisky is composed of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, and was manufactured using traditional whisky-making techniques.

“With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” Lumsden said in a statement. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.”

SirDavis is available for pre-order for $89 at SirDavis.com and will be available across the U.S. and in London, Paris and Tokyo starting in September.

