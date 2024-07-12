How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tesla stock's comeback, Biden gives GM and Stellantis $1 billion; BYD eyes Turkey: Autos news roundup

Autos

Plus, Fisker's CEO takes a pay cut amid bankruptcy, and Volkswagen's tough time in Belgium

Plus, Fisker's CEO takes a pay cut amid bankruptcy, and Volkswagen's tough time in Belgium

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Tesla stock&#39;s comeback, Biden gives GM and Stellantis $1 billion; BYD eyes Turkey: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Scott Olson, Mario Tama, Sean Gallup, Justin Sullivan

Electric vehicle makers are going through a lot this week, for better or worse.

President Joe Biden’s administration handed out $1.7 billion to several firms — including General Motors, Stellantis, and Volvo — to convert factories to make EVs. China’s BYD announced a new factory in Turkey to make EVs (and avoid the European Union’s new tariffs). And although Tesla is fighting off some hefty legal fees, delaying its robotaxi unveiling, and lost some control of the market, the stock is up by more than 40% over the last month.

Meanwhile, Fisker Group is fighting to stay alive through bankruptcy, with its CEO cutting his salary to $1. Both Fisker and Lucid have announced recalls this week. BMW has issued its own sprawling recall over more than 390,000 cars that may have dangerous, faulty, airbag inflators. And Volkswagen’s Audi plant in Belgium’s capital may close down due to poor sales in both combustion engine cars and EVs.

The Biden administration is handing out $1.7 billion to help firms like GM and Stellantis make EVs

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a United Auto Workers union event in Belvidere, Illinois. His administration has awarded Stellantis $334 million to revitalize the plant.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The Biden Administration announced Thursday it would dole out $1.7 billion to help automakers convert at-risk or shuttered manufacturing and assembly plants to make electric vehicles or hybrids.

Bankrupt EV startup Fisker’s CEO is slashing his pay to $1 to keep the company alive

Fisker Group CEO Henrik Fisker
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The co-founders of the Fisker Group, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, are taking a pretty sizable pay cut as their electric vehicle startup moves through bankruptcy proceedings.

Tesla’s China rival BYD will sidestep tariffs by making EVs in Turkey

BYD plans to build factories in at least four countries across North America, South America and Europe.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

China’s largest electric vehicle company has signed a deal to build a $1 billion factory in Turkey as it continues to expand around the world.

Tesla’s EV market share in the U.S. fell below 50% for the first time. Investors don’t seem to mind

Tesla has introduced price cuts and new incentives like low-interest rates to help boost sales amid growing competition.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

For the first time, Tesla’s share of the electric vehicle market has fallen to less than 50% in a quarter. But investors don’t seem to mind much.

The lawyers who killed Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla payday want $370,000 per hour

Image for article titled Tesla stock&#39;s comeback, Biden gives GM and Stellantis $1 billion; BYD eyes Turkey: Autos news roundup
Photo: boonchai wedmakawand (Getty Images)

The legal team for the shareholder who sued to shut down Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package have upped their already record-breaking demands for compensation.

EV makers Lucid and Fisker are recalling thousands of electric sedans and SUVs over power issues

Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June. It’s flagship model, the Ocean SUV, has been the subject of dozens of complaints with U.S. regulators.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Lucid Motors and the Fisker Group are recalling thousands of electric sedans and SUVs after the companies discovered issues that could cause a loss of power.

Tesla stock is on track to end its winning streak after robotaxi launch gets delayed

Robotaxis are expected to be a major moneymaker for Tesla in the future.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla stock is shedding some of its massive gains over the past few weeks after a report that the company will delay its self-driving car event.

Tesla’s stock surge is a win for investors — and a big loss for hedge funds

Tesla reported stronger-than-expected deliveries last week, sparking strong stock gains.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla’s explosive stock surge is proving to be a major win for investors — and a sizable blow for some hedge funds.

Volkswagen is having a tough time

Image for article titled Tesla stock&#39;s comeback, Biden gives GM and Stellantis $1 billion; BYD eyes Turkey: Autos news roundup
Photo: Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The possible closure of an Audi plant and a 3.8% drop in second-quarter sales (driven mostly by China) have put Volkswagen in a bit of a tough spot right now. From Reuters: — Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The big Takata airbag recall just hit 390,000 BMWs

Image for article titled Tesla stock&#39;s comeback, Biden gives GM and Stellantis $1 billion; BYD eyes Turkey: Autos news roundup
Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

BMW is recalling 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. as part of the massive Takata airbag recall. The faulty airbag inflator could potentially explode, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. — Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

