Volkswagen is having a tough time

The possible closure of an Audi plant and a 3.8% drop in second-quarter sales (driven mostly by China) have put Volkswagen in a bit of a tough spot right now. From Reuters:



Deliveries in China were down by nearly 20% amid a wider decline in sales of combustion engine cars which still make up the majority of Volkswagen’s line-up in the country.

As China heads speedily to an all-electric market, Volkswagen has said it will be raising its battery-powered offerings in coming years and prioritising profitability even as rival local carmakers slash prices up by to 50%.

“We do not expect an easy year,” a spokesperson told reporters.

The company lowered its 2024 operating return on sales forecast to 6.5-7% from 7-7.5% and said the Audi brand was considering closing its Brussels site, which employs about 3,000 people, due to low demand for its higher-end electric cars.[...]Finding an alternative use for the plant or closing it, as well as other expenses, would cost up to 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) this financial year, Volkswagen announced.