Bill Gates dropped a cool $50 million backing Kamala Harris

Bill Gates has quietly donated about $50 million to a group working to elect Vice President Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election, according to a new report.



The New York Times (NYT-0.34% ) , citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that the Microsoft founder made the donation to Future Forward USA Action, the nonprofit arm of the leading Democratic super PAC Future Forward. As a so-called “dark money” 501(c)(4) nonprofit, Future Forward USA Action doesn’t have to disclose its donors.

Gates has not confirmed his financial support, but he said in a statement to The Times, he emphasized his bipartisanship while also saying that “this election is different.”

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,”Gates said. “I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

The Times reports that Gates, one of the world’s richest people, has privately expressed concerns about the implications of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Gates’ ex-wife Melinda French Gates earlier this year endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection before he dropped out of the race, her first time formally backing a presidential candidate. She later endorsed Harris, and said last month that she made a “substantial” donation to Harris’ campaign.

Bill Gates’ $50 million contribution comes as some Democratic-leaning executives have carefully calibrated their approach to the presidential election.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM-0.43% ) chief Jamie Dimon has publicly praised former President Donald Trump while being careful to stay neutral in this year’s presidential election. But he has privately expressed support for Harris — and even an openness to serving in her cabinet if she wins.

Gates has long kept electoral politics at arms length.

“I choose not to participate in large political donations,” he said in 2019. “There are times it might feel tempting to do so, and there are other people who choose to do so, but I just don’t want to grab that gigantic megaphone.”

— Rocio Fabbro and Ben Kesslen contributed to this article.