Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary under Kamala Harris? The JPMorgan chief might just be into it

In This Story JPM +0.84%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM+0.84% ) chief Jamie Dimon has publicly praised former President Donald Trump while being careful to stay neutral in this year’s presidential election. But he has privately expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign — and even an openness to serving in her cabinet if she wins.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The New York Times, citing three unnamed sources close to the CEO, reports that Dimon has “made clear” he supports Harris, and would consider a role as Treasury Secretary in her administration if she is elected.

Advertisement

Dimon said in September that he is not backing either candidate.

After meeting Dimon in June, Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that he would consider the JPMorgan CEO for the cabinet position in his own potential administration. Earlier this month, the bank denied false claims that Dimon had endorsed Trump, which the former president shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

“Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate,” JPMorgan spokesperson Joe Evangelisti told several news outlets in a statement.

Speculation has swirled for years around whether Dimon would consider a government position. The 68-year-old executive himself has repeatedly said he has no immediate plans to do so, but has never fully ruled out the possibility of accepting a position down the line if offered.

Advertisement

During a call with analysts following the company’s third-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Dimon said the chance of being tapped by the next administration “is almost nil and probably I’m not going to do it, but I’ve always reserved the right.”

“I love what I do,” he said. “I intend to be doing what I’m doing. I almost guarantee I’ll be doing this for a long period of time or at least until the board kicks me out.”