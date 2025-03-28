Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Politics & Government

Politics & Government

Delaware's 'Billionaire's Bill'; RFK Jr.'s FDA cuts; and Trump's auto tariffs: Politics Roundup

Plus, how U.S. toilet paper may be an unexpected victim of tariffs and the latest Trump-backed crypto play

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Delaware&#39;s &#39;Billionaire&#39;s Bill&#39;; RFK Jr.&#39;s FDA cuts; and Trump&#39;s auto tariffs: Politics Roundup
Graphic: Images: Win McNamee, Chip Somodevilla, Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool, Andrew Harnik / Staff

Another week, another trade threat. As financial markets began gearing up for President Donald Trump’s promised reciprocal tariffs, the U.S. announced it would slap 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts. That’s likely to hit just about every major automaker, even senior White House advisor Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The president this week also announced a new trade tool, the “secondary tariff,” which he’s putting to use to punish countries that buy Venezuelan oil with new tariffs. As those tariffs — and more — come down the pipeline, their impact is expected to broaden, impacting everything from toilet paper to avocados.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is also looking to fire some 3,500 staffers at the Food and Drug Administration, even as employees are reportedly struggling to manage their existing workload. And at the Federal Trade Commission, two fired commissioners are suing to get their jobs back.

Catch up on all that and more — including Delaware’s bid to keep Meta from following Musk and leaving the state — in this week’s politics roundup.

Tracking Trump’s trade war: Where tariffs are in effect — and what’s coming next

President Donald Trump during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

In less than 100 days, President Donald Trump has made major economic waves.

The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC

Federal Trade Commission Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter (L) and Alvaro Bedoya (R) sit behind then-FTC Chair Lina Khan in a July 2023 Congressional hearing. Both Slaughter and Bedoya were fired by the Trump administration.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Two fired commissioners of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are now suing the regulator and its chair, alleging that their removal is unlawful.

Delaware just passed a ‘billionaires bill’ to keep Zuckerberg from following Musk out the door

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms is one of several companies said to be considering reincorporating otuside of Delaware.
Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool (Getty Images)

Delaware lawmakers on Tuesday night passed a bill restructuring its corporate code, as the state tries to prevent companies like Meta (META) from exiting the state.

RFK Jr. plans to cut 3,500 jobs at the FDA, as staff is reportedly already struggling with workload

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff (Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday that it plans to eliminate approximately 3,500 positions at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), even as the agency’s staff is reportedly struggling to meet product review deadlines. — Bruce Gil

Trump’s auto tariffs will have a ‘significant’ impact on Tesla, Elon Musk says

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s new auto tariffs will have a “significant” effect on Tesla (TSLA), CEO Elon Musk says.

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial says it will launch a stablecoin

President Donald Trump (blue jacket, white shirt, red tie) stands behind a wooden ledge as people stand around him
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency project backed by President Donald Trump’s family, announced plans for a stablecoin pinned to the U.S. dollar, just days after the president called on Congress to pass “commonsense” legislation to regulate that type of digital asset.

The Trump administration is being asked to relax some AI chip rules

Trump speaking with his hands up, he's wearing a blue suit jacket and orange tie with thin navy stripes and an american flag pin on his lapel
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

As the U.S. prepares to roll out rules that will affect global artificial intelligence development, foreign government officials and tech company leaders are asking the Trump administration to relax some rules around chips, according to Bloomberg. — Britney Nguyen

Trump is now punishing countries that trade with Venezuela

President Donald Trump
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said he would issue 25% duties on all imports from countries that continue to buy oil and gas from Venezuela, citing the presence of criminal gang members in the U.S.

Trump’s tariffs may cause toilet paper supply to unroll, Bloomberg reports

Sparse toilet paper supplies in Maryland in April 2020
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The U.S. supply of toilet paper may come unspooled. President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber could have the unintended effect of disrupting production of the bathroom essential, Bloomberg News reports. — Josh Fellman

