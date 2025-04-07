Markets

Bitcoin falls below $78,000 as trade war chaos hits the crypto market

The second-leading token, Ether, has fared even worse since Trump announced sweeping new tariffs last week

By
Harri Weber
Image for article titled Bitcoin falls below $78,000 as trade war chaos hits the crypto market
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)
Donald Trump’s trade-war fallout has lobbed about $4,553, or 5.5%, off the price of Bitcoin so far, as markets swing aggressively and billionaires call on the president to pause his tariffs.

Suggested Reading

7 jobs that experts predict will be majorly affected by AI in the next 20 years
Elon Musk and Peter Navarro now are fighting over Trump's tariffs
The Dow swings wildly and the S&P 500 touches bear market territory as trade war fallout continues
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Bitcoin slipped below $77,900 midday on Monday, down from $82,400 on Thursday. (Trump formally announced his “reciprocal tariffs” on Wednesday after market close.) Relative to major indices, the price of the leading cryptocurrency had held relatively steady until Sunday as global markets plunged.

The second-leading token, Ether, has fared even worse since Trump’s tariffs announcements last week — plummeting about 13.7% since Thursday to $1,545.77. Over the same period, Ripple’s cryptocurrency XRP fell about 7.7% to $1.86.

So far, the crypto market’s reaction reflects the extent to which the price dips of leading tokens are linked to bad global markets news.

As for where the two overlap: Coinbase (COIN-1.09%) and MicroStrategy (MSTR-6.48%) fell 4% and 10.9%, respectively, midday Monday. Likewise, Bitcoin mining stocks sank more than 10% on Monday as the hashprice — a measure of mining revenue — fell to $42.40, per CoinDesk.

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin and Ether have fallen roughly 16.7% and 20%, respectively.