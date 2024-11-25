Bitcoin is inching closer to $100,000. Will this be the week?

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with anticipation as Bitcoin hovers tantalizingly close to the elusive $100,000 milestone.

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

For many investors and enthusiasts, breaking that threshold feels less like a question of if and more a matter of when. Last week, Bitcoin flirted with six figures, surging to a record $99,645. Since then, it has taken a slight pause, as if gathering its strength for the final push toward the six-figure mark.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, investors have been flocking to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling a growing embrace of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions. On November 21 alone, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a staggering net inflow of over $1 billion, followed by an additional half a billion dollars on November 22, according to ETF tracker Farside. These inflows highlight a surging demand for direct exposure to Bitcoin, particularly through vehicles designed for institutional and mainstream investors.

Advertisement

Adding to the momentum, the introduction of options trading on Bitcoin ETFs has also captured significant attention. On November 19, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) made headlines when its newly launched options market recorded an impressive $1.9 billion in trading volume on its first day. This milestone underscores the rapid adoption of Bitcoin-focused financial products and reflects the increasing integration of digital assets into traditional markets.

Advertisement

These developments underscore the growing confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate and viable asset class, while also highlighting the expanding influence of institutional players in reshaping the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The convergence of rising demand, innovative financial products, and heightened investor confidence make it increasingly likely that Bitcoin will soon break through the $100,000 mark — a historic milestone that could redefine the narrative around digital assets and their role in global finance.