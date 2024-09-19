Bitcoin climbs above $62,000 on the Fed's jumbo interest rate cut

Bitcoin popped up over $60,000 and kept climbing early Thursday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates.



Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The price of the popular cryptocurrency popped up 1.3% Thursday morning to reach $62,524. It had fallen below the $60,000 threshold prior to the Federal Open Market Committee vote, as uncertainty around the size of the cut had markets waiting with bated breath.

Advertisement

But the Fed’s decision to bring the federal funds rate down by half a point, to 4.75-5.0%, after more than a year of 5.25-5.5%, has begun to spur markets. Risky assets like crypto tend to get a boost from lower borrowing costs, since investors are able to borrow money more cheaply.



Advertisement

The broader crypto market jumped 4.48% over the past 24 hours, reaching a $2.16 trillion market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Ethereum, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, was up 2.66% Thursday morning to $2,358. Other popular coins, including Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano, also saw an upswing.

Traditional markets were also boosted by the decision. Despite a bit of flip-flopping Wednesday — and closing slightly down — Dow futures soared almost 500 points Thursday morning, S&P 500 futures were up 1.6%, and Nasdaq futures climbed 2%.

Advertisement

And analysts are expecting even more easing to come from the Fed after this strong start. Goldman Sachs (GS-2.49% ) is now forecasting a longer string of consecutive 25 basis-point cuts from November 2024 through June 2025, when its expects the funds rate to end up at 3.25-3.5%. It had previously projected consecutive cuts to close out 2024, followed by quarterly cuts next year.

Bank of America (BAC-1.07% ) is similarly expecting 75 basis points of cuts in the fourth quarter of this year, but expects another 125 basis points of cuts in 2025, for a slightly lower neutral rate of 2.75-3%.

Advertisement

In a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell framed the cuts as a “recalibration” of policy, given falling inflation and rising employment risks.