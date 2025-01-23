Larry Fink says Bitcoin is going all the way to $700,000

This story incorporates reporting from Inside Bitcoins and Inside Bitcoins.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing volatility as major coins see substantial price movements. Bitcoin, having recently dipped more than 3% to $102,661.93, has secured attention at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink offered a bold prediction of Bitcoin reaching a remarkable $700,000. Fink points to small allocations by asset managers, alongside Bitcoin’s potential to counter fiat currency debasement, as key drivers behind this projection.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

During his discussion with Bloomberg on January 22, Fink outlined how a mere 2-5% allocation to Bitcoin from asset managers globally could propel its price to the target figure. He contends that investors concerned about the potential weakening of their domestic fiat currencies, or who have concerns about their country’s political and economic stability, can turn to Bitcoin as a reliable hedge against such risks. According to Fink, Bitcoin’s global nature enables it to act as a “secure international currency” to mitigate local uncertainties.

Advertisement

In a contrasting viewpoint, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, talking to CNBC, emphasized that Bitcoin does not pose a threat to the U.S. dollar, yet acknowledged its significance as an “interesting speculative asset.” Solomon affirmed his belief in the dollar’s dominance but expressed keen interest in the technology underpinning Bitcoin. He hinted that blockchain could eventually reduce operational friction within the broader financial system, although regulatory and operational restrictions currently limit banks’ direct involvement with Bitcoin.

Advertisement

These remarks occurred amid a broader, albeit mild, pullback in Bitcoin’s price. Analysts observed the trend with Bitcoin slipping approximately 2% further, trading at $102,628, accompanied by a noticeable decrease in trading volume — down 20% to $61 billion. The fluctuation highlights the current unstable nature of the crypto market, posing both opportunities and pitfalls for investors.

Advertisement

Fink’s optimistic outlook contrasts notably with the general market sentiment characterized by recent price declines. His insights present a longer-term bullish narrative amidst current short-term price corrections. Whether Bitcoin’s price will approach his ambitious forecast may depend on broader adoption trends and how effectively the asset addresses investors’ demands for stability and inflation protection. As global economic conditions evolve, these factors will play pivotal roles in shaping Bitcoin’s trajectory.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.