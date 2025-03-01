Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup

In some states, property taxes are a major burden for homeowners. In others, they’re basically an afterthought.
On average, American households pay $2,969 a year in property taxes. WalletHub crunched the numbers to figure out which states have the largest property tax load and which have the smallest.
Car prices are soaring — and many Americans simply can’t afford to buy a vehicle new.
If your budget maxes out at $20,000 and you’re looking to purchase a car, Consumer Reports has you covered. It made a list of some of its highest-rated vehicles you can currently buy used for under $20,000.
Bitcoin continued its downward trend on Wednesday, signaling that the Trump-driven crypto surge may have run its course. The leading crypto is 20% down from its all-time high that was reached just a month ago during Donald Trump’s inauguration. Currently, it is hovering around $86,000, down nearly 10% over the past week.
The highest-earning 10% of Americans are powering the economy at the highest levels since the 1990s, according to new data.
While most people are saddled by inflation, debt, and stagnating wages, those making more than $250,000 are spending like there’s no tomorrow, according to data from Moody’s Analytics reported by the Wall Street Journal.
6 / 9
U.S. stocks fell on Monday after media outlets, citing a TD Cowen (TD) report, said Microsoft (MSFT) has canceled some leases for US data center capacity, pointing to a potential oversupply position. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Bitcoin fell below $90,000 on Tuesday, sinking nearly 20% from its all-time high that was reached just a month ago during Donald Trump’s inauguration. The leading cryptocurrency, which had been rallying since Trump’s re-election in November, now appears to be losing momentum—suggesting that the Trump-driven crypto surge may be over.
Bitcoin ETFs experienced a record outflow of over $1 billion in a single day