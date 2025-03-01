Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Money & Markets

Plus, rich people are powering America's economy, and the best used cars right now

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bob Sacha (Getty Images), Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), PeopleImages (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images)
The 5 states with the highest property taxes in America — and the 5 with the lowest

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bob Sacha (Getty Images)

In some states, property taxes are a major burden for homeowners. In others, they’re basically an afterthought.

On average, American households pay $2,969 a year in property taxes. WalletHub crunched the numbers to figure out which states have the largest property tax load and which have the smallest.

The 8 best used cars for less than $20,000, according to Consumer Reports

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Car prices are soaring — and many Americans simply can’t afford to buy a vehicle new.

If your budget maxes out at $20,000 and you’re looking to purchase a car, Consumer Reports has you covered. It made a list of some of its highest-rated vehicles you can currently buy used for under $20,000.

Bitcoin’s downward spiral gets worse as the Trump-led crypto party is over

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here’s what might be causing it

Bitcoin continued its downward trend on Wednesday, signaling that the Trump-driven crypto surge may have run its course. The leading crypto is 20% down from its all-time high that was reached just a month ago during Donald Trump’s inauguration. Currently, it is hovering around $86,000, down nearly 10% over the past week. 

Rich people are powering America’s economy

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

The highest-earning 10% of Americans are powering the economy at the highest levels since the 1990s, according to new data.

While most people are saddled by inflation, debt, and stagnating wages, those making more than $250,000 are spending like there’s no tomorrow, according to data from Moody’s Analytics reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft is said to cancel AI leases, sending stocks into reverse with Nvidia earnings up next

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after media outlets, citing a TD Cowen (TD) report, said Microsoft (MSFT) has canceled some leases for US data center capacity, pointing to a potential oversupply position. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Bitcoin falls below $90,000 as the Trump-fueled crypto boom fades

Image for article titled Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Bitcoin fell below $90,000 on Tuesday, sinking nearly 20% from its all-time high that was reached just a month ago during Donald Trump’s inauguration. The leading cryptocurrency, which had been rallying since Trump’s re-election in November, now appears to be losing momentum—suggesting that the Trump-driven crypto surge may be over.

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here’s what might be causing it

Bitcoin ETFs experienced a record outflow of over $1 billion in a single day

