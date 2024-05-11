Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald's and Starbucks: Markets news roundup

Those who own at least 1,000 Bitcoin, whether they are individuals or corporations, are referred to as Bitcoin Whales. Most do not disclose how many coins they own, but a select few have come forward.
The crypto arm of trading platform Robinhood has received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegedly violating securities laws.
Rohan Reddy, director of research at Global X ETFs, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
The stock of Palantir Technologies fell Tuesday morning as investors were unimpressed by its outlook for annual sales. The defense tech company’s stock was down over 13%, trading at $22 in the morning action.
Bitcoin rebounded to $64,000 on Monday morning after experiencing a significant decline last week. The latest surge in Bitcoin price comes amid the resurgence of spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Shares of the two ride-hailing giants were moving in opposite directions Wednesday morning. Uber stock fell more than 6% after the company released its first-quarter results. By contrast, rival Lyft’s shares rose more than 8% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
As investors pile into quality, Rohan Reddy of Global X ETFs suggests sticking with Nvidia and Apple because of their ‘fortress-like balance sheets’
Disney stock gapped down around 10% after an earnings beat. Rohan Reddy of Global X ETFs shares what he thinks is going on and why Netflix might be a better buy