Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald's and Starbucks: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Plus, Uber and Lyft stock go in opposite directions after earnings

Image for article titled Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald&#39;s and Starbucks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Toya Sarno Jordan (Reuters), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Lucy Nicholson (Reuters)
The 5 biggest Bitcoin owners in the world

Those who own at least 1,000 Bitcoin, whether they are individuals or corporations, are referred to as Bitcoin Whales. Most do not disclose how many coins they own, but a select few have come forward.

The SEC is cracking down on Robinhood’s crypto division for selling unregistered securities

Robinhood denies SEC claim of violating securities laws
Robinhood denies SEC claim of violating securities laws

The crypto arm of trading platform Robinhood has received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegedly violating securities laws.

Buy Nvidia and Apple stock but skip McDonald’s and Starbucks, analyst says

Why McDonald's and Starbucks stocks should be avoided according to one analyst
Rohan Reddy, director of research at Global X ETFs, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Palantir stock plunges 14% as a sluggish sales forecast disappoints investors

Palantir stock plunges 14% as a sluggish sales forecast disappoints investors

Image for article titled Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald&#39;s and Starbucks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (Getty Images)

The stock of Palantir Technologies fell Tuesday morning as investors were unimpressed by its outlook for annual sales. The defense tech company’s stock was down over 13%, trading at $22 in the morning action.

Bitcoin recovers to $64,000 as spot Bitcoin ETFs make a comeback

Bitcoin recovers to $64,000 as spot Bitcoin ETFs make a comeback

Image for article titled Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald&#39;s and Starbucks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan (Reuters)

Bitcoin rebounded to $64,000 on Monday morning after experiencing a significant decline last week. The latest surge in Bitcoin price comes amid the resurgence of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Uber and Lyft stock are riding in opposite directions after earnings

Uber and Lyft stock are riding in opposite directions after earnings

Image for article titled Bitcoin whales, Robinhood vs. the SEC, Nvidia and Apple vs. McDonald&#39;s and Starbucks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Lucy Nicholson (Reuters)

Shares of the two ride-hailing giants were moving in opposite directions Wednesday morning. Uber stock fell more than 6% after the company released its first-quarter results. By contrast, rival Lyft’s shares rose more than 8% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Avoid McDonald’s and Starbucks stock, analyst says

Why McDonald's and Starbucks stocks should be avoided according to one analyst
As investors pile into quality, Rohan Reddy of Global X ETFs suggests sticking with Nvidia and Apple because of their ‘fortress-like balance sheets’

Disney is not the stock to own, go with Netflix, says analyst

Disney is not the stock to own, go with Netflix, says analyst
Disney stock gapped down around 10% after an earnings beat. Rohan Reddy of Global X ETFs shares what he thinks is going on and why Netflix might be a better buy

