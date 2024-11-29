The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst

Black Friday shopping can feel overwhelming when pretty much every retailer has a sale — but it’s important to remember that not all sales are created equal.

WalletHub surveyed over 4,300 deals from 13 of the biggest retailers to see which were offering customers the most savings.

“The best Black Friday deals can save you up to 88% this year, but when you’re bombarded by ads and there are so many places to shop, it can be hard to decide where to actually spend your money,” ” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“Knowing which retailers actually offer significant deals compared to their normal prices can save you a lot of time and prevent buyer’s remorse,” Lupo added.

Check out which of the major retailers made it into the top three for savings, according to WalletHub — and which landed in the bottom three.