The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst

Retail

Avoid feeling overwhelmed this Black Friday by choosing the right places to shop

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Black Friday shopping can feel overwhelming when pretty much every retailer has a sale — but it’s important to remember that not all sales are created equal.

WalletHub surveyed over 4,300 deals from 13 of the biggest retailers to see which were offering customers the most savings.

“The best Black Friday deals can save you up to 88% this year, but when you’re bombarded by ads and there are so many places to shop, it can be hard to decide where to actually spend your money,” ” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“Knowing which retailers actually offer significant deals compared to their normal prices can save you a lot of time and prevent buyer’s remorse,” Lupo added.

Check out which of the major retailers made it into the top three for savings, according to WalletHub — and which landed in the bottom three.

3rd Worst Deals: Newegg

3rd Worst Deals: Newegg

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)

Online technology retailer Newegg took the third-worst spot, only offering an average Black Friday discount of 20.7%.

2nd Worst Deals: Dell

2nd Worst Deals: Dell

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

At number two, Dell’s (DELL) sales didn’t impress WalletHub with its average discount of 19.4%.

Worst Deals: Costco

Worst Deals: Costco

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Costco might be a great option for everyday savings, but its Black Friday deals are nothing to write home about, WalletHub said. Its discounts averaged only 18.3%.

3rd Best Deals: Macy’s

3rd Best Deals: Macy’s

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: Kimberly White (Getty Images)

Macy’s has great deals this year, with average discounts of 57.13%, as calculated by WalletHub.

2nd Best Deals: Belk

2nd Best Deals: Belk

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: J. Michael Jones (Getty Images)

The department store Belk will be offering big savings this year, with average discounts coming in at 72.7%, giving it the second-highest spot on this year’s list.

Best Deals: JCPenney

Best Deals: JCPenney

Image for article titled The 3 best big retailers for Black Friday deals — and the 3 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

JCPenney took the top spot for best deals, according to WalletHub. It’s offering average discounts of 76.2%. The department store chain has earned the top spot on WalletHub’s ranking six times since 2014.

