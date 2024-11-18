Costco is basically giving away a membership with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is nearly here, and Costco’s latest membership deal could be hard to pass up.

The retailer is offering its Gold Star Membership for just $65. It includes a one year membership plus a $45 Costco Shop Card for use on future purchases.

The membership also comes with a free Household Card for anyone in the same home over the age of 16. Earlier this year, Costco started cracking down on non-members that used someone else’s card, in addition to raising its membership fees for the first time in seven years.

The deal is available to U.S. and Puerto Rico customers only and must be redeemed by January 31, 2025. With the membership, shoppers will have access to Costco’s bulk items and services like gas stations, pharmacies, and hearing aid centers. Costco typically raises its membership prices every few years.

As the holiday season ramps up, Costco continues to compete with retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, all of which are pushing aggressive Black Friday promotions. While Costco’s membership-only shopping experience makes it unique, the retailer also leads the pack when it comes to the amount of time customers spend in-store, which is usually on average, about 37 minutes.

Costco’s membership deal isn’t the only reason the company has been in the news recently. The retailer recently issued a recall on nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-branded butter due a missing allergy warning.

Earlier this month, Costco announced it was offering a 170-piece cookware set for a cool $5,000. The set, which is only available online, includes cast iron skillets, bakeware, and other high-end kitchen essentials, marking a bold move into premium products.