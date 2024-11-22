Walmart's big win, Target's big miss, and Costco's membership deal: Retail news roundup

Walmart is hitting the sweet spot with both high- and low-income shoppers. However, the retail giant is feeling the pressure from the rise of popular GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, and warns prices may increase if President-elect Trump’s tariffs are enacted. Meanwhile, Target is struggling to balance consumer demand and pricing sensitivity, so much so that it blamed the U.S. port strike. That, however, may not fully capture the underlying issues. At Costco (COST), a Gold Star membership is being offered at a price that could be hard to resist. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are racing to capture the attention – and wallets – of budget-conscious shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.
When Target’s (TGT) earnings fell drastically short of expectations on Wednesday, executives pointed to the U.S. port strike as a key factor. However, the retailer’s troubles – which pushed its stock down 21% to a one-year low – go much deeper than shipping costs and an inventory glut.
Walmart (WMT) may raise prices on certain items if proposed tariffs on imports are enacted under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, according to a company executive.
The weight-loss drug boom is here, and even Walmart is starting to feel the pressure to compete.
McDonald’s is committing $100 million to recover from a damaging onion E. Coli outbreak that led to hundreds of illnesses and sent customer traffic tumbling.
There’s some good news for Thanksgiving hosts: The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is down for the second year in a row, according to industry group the American Farm Bureau’s annual survey.
Starbucks (SBUX) is embarking on a bold turnaround plan under new CEO Brian Niccol. The coffee giant hopes to reclaim its coffeehouse crown by focusing on speed, service, and operational efficiency. Whether these sweeping changes will be enough to turn the tide remains a point of debate among experts.
Speed is still king in fast food – but accuracy and friendliness aren’t too far behind.
Target (TGT) has found a way to remain competitive against retail giants like Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), proving it can balance affordability with quality even in the face of rising costs and shifting shopping habits. But its latest earnings revealed whether its recent strategies for doing so have been paying off financially.