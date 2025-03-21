Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) reports earnings

In This Story BLBX +1.32%

The filing reports a decrease in revenue to $2,566,946 from $3,106,026 in the previous year, attributed to a decline in subscribers and increased competition. The company recorded an operating loss of $3,309,064, compared to a loss of $5,297,671 in the prior year.

Cost of revenues for the year was $1,437,283, resulting in a gross margin of $1,129,663 or 44.0% of revenues, down from 46.4% in the previous year.

Operating expenses decreased to $4,438,727 from $6,737,505, with reductions in software development costs, advertising, and general administrative expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $3,471,227, compared to a net loss of $4,664,455 the previous year.

Cash used in operations was $705,725, with cash flows from financing activities providing $1,346,761, primarily from the issuance of common stock.

Blackboxstocks entered into a merger agreement with REalloys Inc. on March 10, 2025, with plans for REalloys to become a wholly-owned subsidiary. The merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including SEC approval.

The company also entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Five Narrow Lane LP for financing of up to $2,300,000, with $1,050,000 already received.

Blackboxstocks has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 for the sale of up to $50,000,000 of securities, with limitations based on public float.

The company continues to focus on its financial technology and social media hybrid platform, offering real-time analytics and news for stock and options traders.

