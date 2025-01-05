Earnings from Wells Fargo, Walgreens, and jobs data to watch this week

The year 2025 has begun, bringing with it fresh hopes among investors for a financially stable and prosperous year. This year holds particular significance as Donald Trump is set to assume office as the 47th President of the United States. His return to the White House is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the financial landscape, influencing both the stock and cryptocurrency markets.

Additionally, please note that the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ+1.37% ) will suspend trading on Thursday, January 9, in observance of a National Day of Mourning following the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. The 39th president of the United States passed away on December 29, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of public service and humanitarian efforts. Moreover, the bond market will operate on a modified schedule, closing early at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s see what this week has in store for investors.

Banking giants will report earnings this week

The first three days of the week will be quiet on the earnings front, with no major companies scheduled to release their financial results.

The action will begin on Thursday, starting with Walgreens (WBA+1.21% ), which will release its earnings report before the opening bell. Tech giant Infosys (INFY-0.12% ) is also set to report on Thursday, although the exact timing remains unconfirmed.

Friday will usher in a flurry of earnings reports led by major banking players such as Wells Fargo (WFC+2.56% ) and Unity Bankcorp (UNTY+1.82% ). In addition to these financial heavyweights, Delta Air Lines (DAL+1.46% ) and Wipro (WIT-0.35% ) are also set to disclose their quarterly performance.

Employment data to keep an eye on

On Tuesday, the U.S. trade deficit report for November will be released, shedding light on the nation’s trade balance for the month. Additionally, the job openings report for November will provide insights into the labor market.

On Wednesday, ADP (ADP+0.87% ) will publish its employment report, offering an early glimpse into private-sector job growth for November. Later in the afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its December FOMC meeting.

On Thursday, the weekly initial jobless claims report will be released, providing an update on the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

Finally, on Friday, the employment report for November will be published, detailing job creation and the unemployment rate. This report is a key gauge of the health of the labor market. On the same day, the preliminary consumer sentiment report for January will be released, offering a snapshot of consumer confidence heading into the new year.