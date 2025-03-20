BlackSky Technology Inc. Class A (BKSY) reports earnings

In This Story BKSY +5.57%

BlackSky Technology Inc. Class A (BKSY+5.57% ) has submitted its annual report filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing details BlackSky's operations as a space-based intelligence company, highlighting its real-time imagery and analytics services. The company operates a low earth orbit satellite constellation and the BlackSky Spectra software platform.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

For the year ended December 31, 2024, BlackSky reported total revenue of $102.1 million, an increase from $94.5 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher sales in imagery and software analytical services and professional and engineering services.

Advertisement

Imagery and software analytical services revenue rose to $70.1 million, a 7.1% increase from 2023. Professional and engineering services revenue also increased by 10.1% to $32.0 million.

Advertisement

Operating expenses for the year included $13.9 million in imagery and software analytical service costs and $13.5 million in professional and engineering service costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses amounted to $74.1 million.

Advertisement

The company recorded an operating loss of $44.3 million, an improvement from the $56.0 million loss reported in 2023. Net loss for the year was $57.2 million, compared to $53.9 million in the prior year.

BlackSky's balance sheet as of December 31, 2024, showed total assets of $254.1 million, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $13.1 million. The company also reported $39.4 million in short-term investments.

Advertisement

The company highlighted its acquisition of the remaining 50% of LeoStella LLC, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary in November 2024. This acquisition is expected to enhance control over satellite supply chain and production operations.

BlackSky's backlog as of December 31, 2024, was reported at $261.7 million, indicating future revenue from firm orders. The company expects to recognize $75.9 million of this backlog in 2025.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses BlackSky's compliance with various government regulations and its focus on expanding its customer base in both domestic and international markets.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BlackSky Technology Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.