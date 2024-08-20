Autos

BMW recalled more than 700,000 cars because of fire risk

The recall includes both crossover SUVs and sedans.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled BMW recalled more than 700,000 cars because of fire risk
Photo: picture alliance (Getty Images)
BMWYY

BMW (BMWYY) is recalling 720,796 cars manufactured in the last 15 years, citing an electric short issue that increases the risk of fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wrote Monday that “an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short.”

The recall affects a slew of models, including the X1, X3 and X5, popular crossover SUVs. It also includes some 5-series sedans.

The NHTSA said that dealerships for the Germany-based automaker “will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary, and install a protective shield, free of charge” to remedy the issue.

Dealers were notified of the recall last week and owners will be notified about the defect in October, when repairs will begin.

There have been no injuries reported because of the defect.

The news follows another recall of BMWs earlier this month for increased fire risk. That recall, involving both sedans and SUVs, said that more than 100,000 vehicles could have issues starting, which could lead to overheating and possibly start a fire.

BMW did not immediately return a request for comment Monday morning.