An exploded bridge, a car dealership cyberattack, and Boeing's slow CEO search: Business news roundup

CDK Global has been forced to shut down its dealership management for the second day in a row after being struck by back-to-back cyberattacks.

Advertisement

CDK, which serves almost 15,000 car dealerships across North America, was first hit by an attack early Wednesday morning. That forced it to shut down its systems, which are relied on by dealerships to conduct most of their routine business. Later on Wednesday evening, a second “cyber incident” occurred, according to a message to customers viewed by Automotive News.

Read More